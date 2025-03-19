Hundreds Contribute to Regional Transport Plan Consultation

More than 660 responses have already been received to help shape a new vision for a more reliable, connected and accessible transport network in South West Wales.

Helping support the delivery of a rail and bus metro system in South West Wales, the plan is also looking to ensure transport in future is affordable and convenient to create more options.

It comes in advance of the Welsh Government’s Bus Bill, which is aimed at improving bus services in Wales by either placing them under greater local authority control or by enabling local authorities to run the services.

As well as online feedback on the draft regional transport plan, in-person events have also taken place in Swansea, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire.

The draft regional transport plan includes initiatives and projects proposed for implementation between 2025 and 2030.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Chairman of the Corporate Joint Committee for South West Wales, said:

“Transport plays a vital role in the lives of everyone in South West Wales, whether you’re walking, using a wheelchair, cycling, taking the bus or train, or driving. “That’s why we’re inviting residents and businesses to share their opinions on the draft regional transport plan because feedback will be instrumental in shaping the final version. “Transport goes beyond merely moving from one location to another – it’s essential for the vitality of our communities. The draft regional plan tackles significant issues like climate change and affordability while demonstrating our commitment to improving connectivity.”

Cllr Darren Price, Chair of the CJC’s transport sub-committee, said:

“Input from people across Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, and Swansea has played a vital role in shaping the regional transport plan so far, and we intend to keep that momentum going. “Our transport system is designed to serve the needs of our residents and businesses, so it’s crucial that we gather as much feedback as we can during the consultation period for the draft regional plan. “We aim to create a transport system in South West Wales that not only addresses current needs but also prepares for future challenges by championing accessibility, sustainability and economic growth.”

The draft regional transport plan aligns with the Welsh Government’s Wales Transport strategy by focusing on reducing reliance on private vehicles and increasing the use of public transport, walking and cycling.

All views received during the current round of consultation will be considered before a final version of the regional transport plan goes to the Corporate Joint Committee for South West Wales for approval.

The Corporate Joint Committee for South West Wales is made up of the Leaders of Carmarthenshire Council, Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire Council and Swansea Council, as well as senior representatives of the Brecon Beacons and Pembrokeshire National Park Authorities.

Feedback on the draft regional transport plan – which covers Swansea, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire – is available at this website until midnight on Sunday April 6.