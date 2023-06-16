Homebuilder to Invest £5 million into Cardiff as Part of Planning Agreements for Three Developments

Homebuilder to Invest £5 million into Cardiff as Part of Planning Agreements for Three Developments

A homebuilder is contributing almost £5 million into services in and around Cardiff as part of planning agreements for three of its developments.

Bellway is constructing hundreds of homes at schemes in the area including Longwood Grange in Lisvane, Coed Derw in Llantwit Fardre, and Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr, in Cardiff.

Developers commit to contributing money for amenities as part of their legal agreements when the local authority grants planning permission for a new scheme. And between them, these Bellway schemes are generating developer investment in services ranging from travel to waste management.

Billie Oaten, Sales Director for Bellway Wales, said:

“We are committed to the Cardiff area as is shown by the range and number of homes we are building here, and the level of investment in the community that we are contributing as part of our developer agreements. “These sums amount to many millions of pounds which we know will make a significant difference to the infrastructure in the area. “Bellway has a strong reputation for the quality of our developments, so customers can feel confident that they are getting a high standard of home and top-level customer service when they buy with us. In fact, Bellway has been awarded five-star builder status by the Home Builders Federation for the last six years because nine out of 10 customers say they would recommend us to a friend.”

At Longwood Grange, off Maerdy Lane in Lisvane, Bellway is building 270 properties, comprising 216 for private sale and 54 affordable homes.

Bellway anticipates investing more than £3.8 million in local infrastructure and services as part of this development.

At Coed Derw in Llantwit Fardre, Bellway is building a 95-home development off Llantrisant Road in the village on a 7.5-acre former brownfield site that was once home to the chemical and care product manufacturer Clariant. There will be 87 properties for private sale here, and eight affordable homes.

This development is generating a contribution from Bellway of more than £1 million through the Community Infrastructure Levy, which is a charge levied by the local authority on new developments in its area. Bellway will also pay £10,000 towards active travel.

At Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr, off Llantrisant Road, in Cardiff, Bellway is building 120 properties including 18 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership. The company anticipates contributing £70,725 towards bus passes and cycle vouchers as part of its commitments on this scheme.

To find out more about Bellway developments in the region, visit www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/wales or call the sales teams on 029 2060 8479 (Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr), 029 2168 1030 (Longwood Grange) or 01443 349870 (Coed Derw).