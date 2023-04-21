Head Chef of Wynnstay Hotel in Machynlleth Accepted into Disciples of Escoffier

Head chef of the Wynnstay Hotel in Machynlleth Gareth Johns has been accepted into the Disciples of Escoffier, a very prestigious Chef’s Association. Gareth is one of only 125 UK members.

He was inaugurated during a dinner on the 20th March – at The Waldorf Hotel, London.

He said:

“I’m very proud to have been accepted, it’s a serious recognition. It was a truly a splendid night and I am honoured and humbled to be so recognised by my peers. I now join fellow famous names including Michel Escoffier (the great grandson of Master Chef Auguste Escoffier), culinary legend Anton Mosimann, Chef Patron of The Art School in Liverpool Paul Askew, Monica Galetti of Mere London and of course Masterchef, and Murray Chapman who was sadly absent but also inducted.”

The Disciples d’Auguste Escoffier were created in 1954 by Jean Ducroux, a chef from Nice and President of the Fraternelle des Cuisiniers culinary order. Within this association, he organized a contest, the Grand Prix Auguste Escoffier. While it has evolved over time, in 2007, the International President set a goal to bring together all of the Disciples Escoffier from around the world, modernise the Disciples, and commit them to a campaign of:

Equality and Appearance

There is no distinction of rank amongst the Disciples; their induction is identical.

Knowledge and Transmission

Escoffier’s make an effort to share and pass on their knowledge.

Culture and Modernity

Escoffier’s respect culinary history & encourage continual evolution.

Generosity and Unity

Disciples support charity.

Chef Gareth Johns is head chef of the Wynnstay Hotel in Machynlleth, and is also a finalist in the Wales Food and Drink 2023 Awards.

