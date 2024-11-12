Harper James Delivers Double-digit Growth and Strategic Expansion in 2024

A full-service business law firm has announced a 25% increase in revenue to £12.2 million in its last financial year.

The growth at Harper James marks an average 33% revenue increase over the past three years and a compound annual growth rate of 400% through organic growth since inception, placing the firm on track to achieve its target of £27 million by 2028.

This year marked ten years since founder and CEO Toby Harper set up the firm.

It now a team of over 140 professionals, with recent strategic senior hires and enhanced capabilities in key areas such as Corporate, Commercial, Commercial Property, Employee Share Schemes and Intellectual Property, and an expanded presence across England and Wales with new office space in Cardiff.

Founder and CEO, Toby Harper, said: