Harper James Delivers Double-digit Growth and Strategic Expansion in 2024

A full-service business law firm has announced a 25% increase in revenue to £12.2 million in its last financial year.
The growth at Harper James marks an average 33% revenue increase over the past three years and a compound annual growth rate of 400% through organic growth since inception, placing the firm on track to achieve its target of £27 million by 2028.
This year marked ten years since founder and CEO Toby Harper set up the firm.
It now a team of over 140 professionals, with recent strategic senior hires and enhanced capabilities in key areas such as Corporate, Commercial, Commercial Property, Employee Share Schemes and Intellectual Property, and an expanded presence across England and Wales with new office space in Cardiff.
Founder and CEO, Toby Harper, said:
“This year marks a milestone in our ambitious growth journey and dedication to empowering growth-oriented businesses with top-tier and accessible legal services, while fostering fulfilling careers for our people. We’ve always taken a unique approach, aiming to redefine both client and colleague experiences in legal services, which we believe is the key to creating real value for everyone involved. We’re grateful to all our clients and people for playing a part in our journey so far and we're excited for what's next.”