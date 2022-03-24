GS Verde Group Expand Bristol Presence at Generator Building

Building upon the recent expansion of their Cardiff headquarters, dealmaking business GS Verde Group has increased capacity in Bristol city centre by more than double, signing a significant lease at the Generator Building, accommodating more than 30 staff with capacity to expand further as the business continues to enjoy rapid growth across its multiple disciplines.

The new offices, situated in the contemporary and centrally located Generator Building at Finzels Reach, will support the increased staff count across the businesses’ multiple disciplines. The business has made several appointments already in 2022 with more vacancies available following a year of significant growth, as demand for the M&A and business sale specialists’ multidisciplinary approach has soared.

Having only recently doubled their Welsh office space, the new Bristol premises underpin the Group’s growing presence across England, Wales and Ireland furthering the team’s reach.

This substantial expansion also follows recent success for GS Verde in the Experian Market IQ reports on deal-making in 2021, achieving a unique feat by being the only firm to rank in both the corporate financial and legal rankings in Wales, in first and second place respectively.

GS Verde advised on over 100 deals across the UK and Ireland last year, in the business’ best year of trading to date, and expects to see their activity increase even further through 2022.

With GS Verde’s complete advisory team across corporate law, finance, tax and communications, these new offices are more than double the Group’s previous space in Bristol, a significant increase that accommodates the fast growth of the business.

Speaking of their expansion, GS Verde Group CEO, Nigel Greenaway, said:

We are thrilled to be expanding our Bristol office and operations across the South West, augmenting the scope of our offering of unique M&A advisory services throughout the UK and beyond. Just a few months into 2022, GS Verde has already seen rapid growth in multiple locations, reflecting the value of our multidiscipline approach, and the appetite for corporate transactions.

As GS Verde also progresses plans to expand their EU location in Dublin and expects to continue to acquire as part of its own buy and build strategy, there are still more exciting developments to come this year.