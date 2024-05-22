Grocery Delivery Platform Extends Cardiff Service

An instant grocery delivery company has expanded its service in Cardiff to a 24/7 operation.

Gopuff has delivered groceries, snacks and alcohol across the city since April 2021. Previously, deliveries were from 8am to 2am in Cardiff, but now the service is available around the clock. This expansion follows similar services launched in Newcastle and Liverpool earlier this year.

The extended delivery service has launched in tandem with the platform’s Aldi price match promise, which for a limited time will offer more than 50 products at Aldi prices.

Gopuff said:

“Here at Gopuff we are committed to being available for our customers any time they need us. By extending our service to 24/7 and introducing the Aldi Price Match in Cardiff, we aim to maximise convenience and affordability for everyone.”