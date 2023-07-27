Graduate Entrepreneurs Share £20K Startup Funding from USW

Eight graduate entrepreneurs based at the University of South Wales (USW) have shared £20,000 of start-up funding to help get their business off to a flying start.

The business leaders successfully pitched for a share of the money as part of fifth round of the USW-funded Springboard Start-up Fund, which has been running since 2021.

The awards were made following the Springboard Pitching Day in late June, for which 20 applied and 11 were shortlisted.

The programme is managed by the USW-based Startup Stiwdio graduate incubator team, in partnership with the USW Careers and Enterprise teams. The programme also receives additional funding from the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales (HEFCW).

Richie Turner, Incubator Manager at USW and Chair of Fund Panel, said:

“These Awards are always one of the highlights of the year in terms of celebrating the enterprise and entrepreneurship of our incredible graduates. “As USW continues to create more graduate startups each year than any other university in Wales, the standard of applications for our Startup Awards also becomes higher each year. “Congratulations to all those who entered and all those who were shortlisted, and, of course, the biggest of congratulations to all of those securing the startup grants. “I look forward to welcoming many who applied for an award to our Startup Stiwdios over the next few months.”

The winners of the awards were: