Godfrey Group Expands to Become Only UK-wide Housekeeping Company

A North Wales company has grown to become the only UK-wide housekeeping provider.

Godfrey Group has expanded rapidly during the last two years and now provides housekeeping services to holiday parks, holiday homes, resorts and hotels.

The company’s growth has also been boosted by its commercial cleaning division with key sectors including schools, housing associations and factories.

Clients include Luxury Lodges, Wayfind Escapes, Meadow Bay Villages, Charteroak Holiday Lodges, Adra and Niagara Healthcare.

During the last two years, turnover and headcount have more than doubled. The company currently employs over 300 people at sites across the UK.

Godrey Group will also move into a new head office on the Pool Park Estate in Ruthin before the end of the year.

The family run business includes Managing Director Andrew Godfrey, his wife and fellow director Louisa and daughter and regional operations manager Laura Godfrey-Brazier.

Other key members of the team include Head of Finance Craig Mealor, Operations Manager Nicky Brown, Payroll Manager Melanie Prichard, Site Manager Craig Hughes, Sales Manager Guto Glyn and recently appointed head office administrator Mia Cannon.

Andrew said:

“We have grown rapidly during the last couple of years and have now established ourselves as the only UK-wide housekeeping service to holiday parks with clients stretching from Cumbria to Cornwall. “Our growth has been due to several factors including our passion for customer service, the use of innovative technology and our commitment to being a fair employer paying above the national minimum wage. “Virtually all of our business to date has come to us through recommendation from existing customers and partners, something we are extremely proud of as a team.”

Andrew added: