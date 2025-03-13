Genesis Biosciences Celebrates Growth as Team Expands

Genesis Biosciences has strengthened its laboratory and research and development teams.

Genesis’ lab team, led by Laboratory Manager Dr Kate Ledwoch, has doubled in size, expanding its wealth of expertise in developing products to positively impact cleaning across multiple industries and the environment.

The firm has also grown its research and development team, curating a diverse, skilled team of scientists. The company’s focus on hiring highly qualified scientists and researchers allows them to conduct their innovative work in house, from research and development to the production of its performance-driven eco-benign® products and solutions.

Among the new appointments is Cardiff University Biological Science masters graduate Sophie Akers. Sophie specialises in bioinformatics, genomics and molecular ecology, and utilises her experience in these fields as a Research and Development Scientist at Genesis Biosciences.

Sophie said:

“I am delighted to have joined Genesis Biosciences’ research and development team at such an exciting time for the company’s growth. Our work is incredibly important in not only supporting effective cleaning and wastewater treatment in several industries, but ensuring that this can be achieved in a sustainable way. It is great to be able to collaborate with the other experts in our lab and R&D teams and offer my own input into the development of our products.”

Dr Emma Saunders, General Manager at Genesis Biosciences, said: