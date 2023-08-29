‘Futurescape’ Initiative Launched to Plug Building Skills Gap

The scheme has been launched by RD Group, Cyfle Building Skills and Young Dragons CIC

RD Group, a group of companies comprising EFT Consult, RDM Electrical & Mechanical Services, and DRS FM Services, has announced the launch of ‘Futurescape’ an exciting new initiative aimed at tackling future skills shortages within the building services sector.

Launched in partnership with Cyfle Building Skills and Young Dragons CIC, Futurescape aims to challenge perceptions and raise awareness of the exciting potential career opportunities within the construction, engineering and renewable energy industries. It will place a particular emphasis on green technologies and their role in improving the built environment and developing more sustainable buildings.

Futurescape will use innovative, immersive technologies and engaging learning experiences that will expose young people to real life experiences in a virtual environment and allow them to gain a deeper understanding of the industry and potential career paths.

The project will involve children in both primary and secondary schools coming together to work on a real-life project supported by companies who will engage with the schools and provide opportunities for young people to gain a meaningful understanding of the vast range of opportunities that exist within the sector.

The project, which will span the Swansea Bay economic area (Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire), is part funded by the Skills and Talent Programme under the Swansea Bay City Deal.

The school engagement will be led by Young Dragons CIC, a Swansea-based community initiative dedicated to helping young people develop entrepreneurial skills: creativity, problem solving, innovation, communication, negotiation and decision-making.

Dave Kieft, Managing Director of the RD Group, said:

“The built environment is undergoing significant change due to advancements in technology and materials. It’s essential that we invest in forward-thinking approaches, to prepare future generations for the emerging opportunities and challenges of the industry’s next industrial revolution.”

Anthony Rees, Regional Manager of Cyfle, added:

“There’s a real need to tackle perceptions about what it’s like to work in the built environment. A lot of young people think that working in construction means low skilled, low paid jobs, but the reality is that there are lots of high value job opportunities from apprenticeships to post graduate level.”

Sue Poole, Director Young Dragons CIC, said: