Free PR and Marketing Event Offers Practical Solutions for Charities

The fifth instalment of a free PR and marketing conference aimed at empowering charities has been praised for providing “a lot of useful advice and plenty of tips and tricks”.

Organised by award-winning agency Outwrite PR, attendees from across North Wales, Cheshire, and Merseyside, heard talks from organisations including the RNLI, Petty Pool, Wynne Construction, and Xplore! Science Discovery Centre.

Attendees at Coleg Cambria’s Northop campus also received presentations from University of Chester students who shared experiences gained throughout their course and placements, which included a secondment to Walt Disney World Resort.

A panel event allowed guests to ask tailored questions and share sector-related challenges they face, before the day was brought to a close with a Pilates session.

Topics included social value, reputation management, creating a marketing strategy, and how to engage audiences.

Rebecca Chapman, fundraiser for Wirral Mencap, said:

“I really enjoyed Outwrite's PR and marketing conference. There was a lot of useful advice and plenty of tips and tricks that I'll be taking with me.”

Anthony Bullick, managing director of Outwrite PR, also gave an insight into crisis communications and scenario planning, how to repurpose content for a multi-channel approach, and led a workshop centred around aligning content with organisational goals.

He said: