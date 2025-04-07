AMRC Cymru Celebrates Five Years of Making Welsh Businesses ‘Faster and Greener’

Five years of practical innovation at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Cymru has helped improve Welsh manufacturing, with businesses learning to work smarter, reduce waste and create better products, the Welsh Government says.

Since first opening its doors, the £20 million Welsh Government funded research centre in Broughton has helped more than 100 Welsh businesses make products better, faster and greener, while running more than 20 programmes showing manufacturing companies how to improve productivity and cut energy use.

Shortly after opening, AMRC Cymru, part of the University of Sheffield, proved invaluable by quickly switching to produce life-saving medical ventilators during the Covid-19 pandemic by integrating into Airbus’ mobilisation team.

In partnership with the Welsh Government, the centre delivered the Ffatri 4.0 project, bringing Airbus together with food and drink manufacturers to help factories work smarter, increase productivity and reduce their environmental impact through new technologies.

The Pudding Compartment in Flint has seen the benefits of this approach, using sensors to monitor temperatures and energy use, and testing factory layouts digitally, with smarter working resulting in higher output and new customers.

Jason Murphy, Strategy and Commercial director at AMRC Cymru, said:

“It has been an exciting five years since Airbus, the University of Sheffield and the Welsh Government entered into an agreement that brought the AMRC to Wales. “In a new facility on the Airbus site in North Wales, with support from the AMRC, Airbus has been developing advanced wing assembly processes for the next generation of single aisle aircraft – a hugely important programme for the UK aerospace sector. “But the focus for the AMRC in Wales is much broader. Cutting edge capabilities developed in translational research at the AMRC have helped Welsh businesses across sectors, including automotive, renewable energy and food and drink, to develop better products and improve their processes through innovation and technology. “We look back on the last five years proudly, yet our greatest challenge lies in front of us; over the next ten years our goal is to transform the Welsh economy, working with stakeholders and partners to build a world class manufacturing sector.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:

“AMRC Cymru has made a huge impact in its first five years. We invested in this centre because we knew it would benefit North Wales, manufacturing and the wider Welsh economy. It has quickly become a vital part of our research network, helping Welsh businesses develop new products and prepare for the future.”

Last month, the AMRC, part of the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult, expanded thanks in part to £1.5 million Welsh Government investment in a new digital factory hub at HVM Catapult Baglan in South Wales.

The Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: