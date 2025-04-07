Marine Internship Programme to Develop Future Talent in North Wales

An internship programme is offering aspiring marine professionals in north Wales the chance to gain hands-on experience across a range of sectors.

The Marine Futures North Wales Internship Programme is open for applications and aims to equip candidates with skills and experience in marine conservation, renewable energy, and policy development.

Managed by North Wales Wildlife Trust, the programme is a collaboration between Menter Môn Morlais Ltd, M-SParc, and Natural Resources Wales and funded by the Crown Estate. As part of the programme, each partner will offer training and insights into their specialist areas, including in tidal energy and marine research at Menter Môn Morlais.

Fiona Parry is Skills and Training Project Officer at Menter Môn Morlais, she was keen to highlight the opportunity and to encourage local applicants.

She said:

“This a fantastic opportunity for a young person to join our team and gain valuable experience and develop skills in the renewable energy sector.

“As an organisation we have always been keen to attract local talent and to create opportunites for people to work in high quality jobs through the medium of Welsh. Being part of this programme with our partners lets us do just that. With the closing fast approaching I would encourage any recent graduates or those currently in their final year of studies to get in touch and to apply for these two roles.”

This is the second year that Menter Môn Morlais has been part of Marine Futures Internship. Last year two graduates joined the Menter Môn's energy team as part of the scheme. Both have continued to build on their experience, taking steps toward careers in the sector. Their progress reflects the programme’s role in developing local talent.