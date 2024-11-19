Former PCSO’s Health Crisis Led to a Passion for Healing Others

A therapist who swapped a career in criminal justice for holistic healing is celebrating ten years in business.

Emma Dando had early ambitions of becoming a police officer, having gained a degree in criminal justice, volunteered as a Special Constable and worked as a Police and Community Support Officer for five years before training to become a Probation Service Officer.

However, 11 years ago her career took an unexpected turn when her health hit ‘rock bottom’.

Burnout and chronic digestive issues led her to discover holistic therapy that would ‘transform’ her life.

After trying conventional medicine Emma turned to alternative therapy, discovering Kinesiology- a lesser-known holistic therapy- which inspired her to turn her personal struggles into healing others and embarked on alternative therapies training in her spare time, whilst still working for the probation service.

“My health hit rock bottom,” explained Emma. “I suffered from burnout and anxiety. I was one of those people who had tried every conventional medical treatment to alleviate fibromyalgia-type symptoms and chronic digestive issues but to no avail. “I resorted to paying extortionate prices to see various specialists but saw no improvement. I researched my symptoms extensively, night and day. “Someone suggested I had a food allergy so I decided to undergo food intolerance testing using Kinesiology, which uses a gentle non-invasive muscle testing technique to assess the body’s imbalances, helping to understand what the body needs to be brought back into balance to enable its natural healing abilities, and it changed my life. “When I had the treatment it was a massive turning point. “I was so impressed I immediately knew I had to learn more because it made me realise the link between mental, emotional and physical health.”

Emma spent the next two years training in Bristol to become a Kinesiologist and initially based her clinic in Cwmcarn, near Caerphilly.

“The more I learned, the more I passionately believed that so many people out there with chronic health conditions, such as chronic fatigue syndrome and autoimmune conditions, could benefit from it.”

A decade on and Emma, 36, now works full-time as a qualified Holistic Therapist, Kinesiologist, Reiki Master Teacher, Acupuncturist and Sound Therapist treating clients from across South-East Wales.

Her clinic ‘E.Dando Holistics’ is based at the Time Counselling and Wellbeing Centre on Tredegar Street in Risca, near Newport, where she blends Kinesiology with other alternative therapies ranging from Auricular Acupuncture, Reiki, Flower Essence Therapy, Sound Healing and Seichem Therapy to help her clients manage conditions ranging from; digestive issues to food sensitivity testing, anxiety and stress, migraines, fibromyalgia, long Covid, chronic pain, menopause, IBS and skin conditions. She also offers complimentary therapy alongside conventional cancer treatment.

Emma is passionate about holistic therapy, which offers a balanced approach that integrates both Eastern and Western healing traditions, and believes her former career and overcoming her own health challenges have given her a unique perspective on wellbeing.

“There are similarities between a probation officer and a therapist because you have to analyse and assess people using a whole-person approach and tailor a path to fit the unique needs of each client.” “I’ve always been passionate about empowering people to take control of their mental and physical wellbeing.”

As well as running her clinic, Emma gives informative talks, workshops and treatments to groups and wellbeing retreats across South Wales.

The Time Counselling and Wellbeing Centre provides a range of services, classes and therapists ranging from mental health services for adults, couples, children and young people to wellbeing groups, treatment rooms, yoga classes for adults and children, as well as The Hive Craft Shop which offers craft clubs and workshops.