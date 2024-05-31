First Members of New Business Club Offered Free Membership

Denbighshire businesses are being encouraged to apply for one of 200 fully-funded memberships giving them access to events, support and grant funding.

The newly launched Denbighshire Business Club will offer members monthly networking events, support workshops, large-scale expos, startup support and access to grant funding for workspace.

The club will host events around Denbighshire. Membership is open to all, and the first 200 businesses based in the region to apply will get free membership.

The Denbighshire Business Club is being operated by small business and coworking experts Town Square Spaces Ltd (TownSq) alongside Denbighshire County Council and Cadwyn Clwyd. The project has received funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Operations Director at TownSq, which also operates Cositgans where the Club will be based, Cariann Emanuelli, said:

“Working in and around Rhyl, we knew there was an appetite for a way to bring the business community together, and after running something similar in Caerphilly, we were excited to be involved and are delighted to have launched the club. “Being part of a business club is not just about access to events and support, it’s about joining a community and all the positive things that come with that; from the natural networking as fellow members recommend you to the insights and opportunities that only happen within a collaborative environment. “Events are already running and funded places are limited, so I'd encourage any business based in Denbighshire to get in touch and apply for membership as soon as possible.”

The next workshop focusing on content creation and marketing will be held on the 6 June and the next business breakfast will take place at the Guildhall Tavern in Denbigh on the 13 June.

To apply for membership and view upcoming events, businesses can visit www.denbighshirebusinessclub.com