FinTech Wales Announces UK’s First Sustainable Fintech Leadership Programme

FinTech Wales, a non-profit independent membership organisation for the FinTech and Financial Services industries in Wales, has partnered with The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) to offer an exclusive, five module course for professionals in FinTech to deepen their understanding of sustainability strategies.

Beginning in January 2024, the Sustainable Fintech Leadership programme will help participants respond to pressing environmental and social challenges. The course will provide learners with the base knowledge to develop solid sustainability strategies, empowering them to drive their own organisations forward in this critical area of business.

FinTech Wales has also announced that it will be offering two fully paid scholarships for small businesses, as well as offering discounted programme rates for its members. All participants will be guided through international best practices from senior faculties and experts in the field.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, CEO of FinTech Wales, said,

“FinTech Wales is thrilled to announce its partnership with LIBF in bringing this programme to the UK for the first time. In today's world, it’s essential that leaders possess the necessary skills to tackle environmental and social challenges in the finance industry and this course will further support businesses to reach both governmental and global goals towards Net Zero.”

Rob Thompson, Director at The London Institute of Banking & Finance said,

“We are so pleased that we could collaborate with FinTech Wales and present this programme to businesses wanting to be part of the movement to use “tech for good”. This programme will contribute towards supporting sustainable initiatives in Wales and beyond.”

Launched in April 2019, FinTech Wales is a not-for-profit organisation who champions the tech and financial services industry in Wales. The idea behind FinTech Wales is to help businesses both in Wales and beyond to startup and scale in a supportive and collaborative atmosphere. Ultimately, the goal is to make Wales a world leader in the global fintech community. It brings together entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes, as well as technology suppliers, innovators, universities, colleges and public sector bodies.

More information about FinTech Wales and its work can be found at www.fintechwales.org .

To apply for the Sustainable Fintech Leadership Programme, email [email protected] or visit https://www.libf.ac.uk/study/professional-qualifications/banking/sustainable-fintech-leadership-programme