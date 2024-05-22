Festival Promises an ‘Exploration of Food, Farming and Sustainability’

The second Vale Food Trail is due to kick off with more than 25 businesses offering farm tours, tasting events, special exhibitions and live demos.

Taking place between May 26th and June 4th, the Vale Food Trail is designed to bring people closer to food producers and businesses in the Vale of Glamorgan. It also acts as a celebration of the region's rich gastronomic heritage and commitment to sustainable farming practices.

The 2024 Vale Food Trail is organised by partners from Food Vale, the Vale of Glamorgan's Sustainable Food Partnership; Visit the Vale; Vale of Glamorgan Council; as well as Menter a Busnes' business support programme Cywain. It has received funding through the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Louise Denham is the Sustainable Food Places Co-ordinator at Food Vale, and one of the festival coordinators.

She said:

“Last year more than 500 visitors and locals travelled around the Vale, independently visiting producers, restaurants and other businesses for events which included farm tours, cookery workshops, tasting events, special exhibitions, live demos and more. We’re thrilled with the line-up we have pinned down for 2024 and we’re hoping to welcome many more to join us on the Vale Food Trail to support local producers whilst embracing a more sustainable way of living.”

Visitors will be able to visit a variety of producers, farms and other businesses who have all signed up to offer a range of free and paid-for events which showcase food that is good for people, planet and place.