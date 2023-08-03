Executive Director Leaving

An Executive Director at Powys County Council is set to leave authority for a new post in another Local Authority, the council has confirmed.

Nigel Brinn, Executive Director for Economy and Environment will be leaving the council to take up a new role as the Chief Executive of the Forest of Dean District Council.

Interim Chief Executive, Jack Straw said:

“We thank Nigel for his hard work and dedication, over the past nine years, initially joining the council as Head of Highways before becoming a Director in 2018.”

Confirming he had been offered and accepted the role of Chief Executive Officer at the Forest of Dean District Council, Nigel said; “After nine years at Powys this has been a very difficult decision to make but it is simply too good an offer to turn down and is great opportunity for me both personally and professionally.

“Working at Powys has been a clear career highlight and the roles I have undertaken have been hugely varied, highly interesting and extremely rewarding. None of which would have been possible without the tremendous support, guidance and friendship from the wider Powys team and for that I will be forever extremely grateful.”