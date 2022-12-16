E-bike Project Provides Support for Carbon Reduction

Denbighshire County Council has partnered with Sustrans to provide staff the opportunity to test out the capabilities of an E-Bike, instead of their usual mode of transport.

The initiative is part of the Sustrans E-Move loan scheme, a Welsh Government funded pilot project available to residents of Rhyl and the surrounding areas.

Sustrans is working to tackle the effects of transport poverty and to encourage individuals and organisations to reduce their carbon impact through staff commuting and fleet mileage.

Denbighshire County Council declared a Climate and Ecological Emergency in 2019 and committed to seeking to become a Net Carbon Zero and more Ecologically Positive Council by 2030.

Part of the drive to reduce carbon output across the Council includes supporting the reduction of fossil fuel powered vehicles for work and public use.

The E-Bike initiative runs until January allowing staff members taking part to have bike on a weekly loan. The scheme allows those taking part to compare the use of an E-Bike for commuting and other trips against their normal vehicle to see if they can cut down on their use of fossil fuel power.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said:

“We are grateful to Sustrans for this opportunity to help our staff understand the greener benefits having an E-Bike can provide. We are working to reduce our reliance on fossil fuel power to tackle climate change and introducing greener elements to travel is an important part of this. “I would also encourage any interested resident in the Rhyl area to take up the opportunity of testing the E-Bike out to see if it could help you reduce your carbon footprint and daily costs when it comes to transport.”

For more information on loaning the bike for public use visit – https://www.sustrans.org.uk/our-blog/projects/2021/wales/e-move-piloting-e-bike-and-e-cargo-bike-loans-in-wales/