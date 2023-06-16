Designing for Education with Roberts Limbrick

David Wint, Senior Associate and Architect at Roberts Limbrick, gave an overview of his role within the education team, the key differences between designing for education in Wales in comparison to England, how these differences have an impact on the design process, the benefits of working primarily in Wales and the Welsh Government’s push for net zero carbon, drainage betterment and biodiversity betterment and how those are beginning to influence the design of schools.

For more information on all services that they provide, visit: www.robertslimbrick.com

About Roberts Limbrick

Roberts Limbrick was founded in 2008 with the merging of Roberts Gardner Ltd and Limbrick Limited, two established architectural practices each bringing their own wealth of knowledge.

Our practice has steadily grown since, and we are now a team of over 100 talented and ambitious creatives with offices in Newport, Gloucester and London.

We offer a full range of architectural services as well as interior design, urban design, landscape architecture, masterplanning, consultancy and 3D modelling. We work with a variety of sectors, including healthcare, education, commercial, sport and leisure, community, residential and mixed-use.

With over 30 years of experience and a varied portfolio of successful projects, we can work together to design spaces that work for you.