Denbighshire County Council’s ‘Free After Three’ Parking Scheme to Return this Festive Period

Denbighshire County Council will once again be running the ‘Free After Three’ parking scheme in the run up to Christmas.
Adding an additional two days to the scheme this year, Denbighshire Council-run town centre car parks will be free to use county wide across Denbighshire every day from 3pm between 18th November – 31st December. This scheme runs alongside the five free parking days issued to Town and City Councils each year.
The ‘Free After Three’ parking scheme opens over 25 central town centre car parks for residents to use for free after 3pm. This initiative aims to make the high streets more accessible during one of the busiest trading seasons, helping residents to access their local high street for shopping in the run up to Christmas and New Year.
The ‘Free After Three’ initiative will be available in the following car parks:
|Town/City
|Car Park
|Corwen
|Green Lane
|Denbigh
|Barkers Well Lane
|Crown Lane
|Factory Ward
|Post Office Lane
|Vale Street
|Llangollen
|East Street
|Hall Street
|Market Street
|Mill Street
|Prestatyn
|Fern Avenue
|Kings Avenue
|Lower High Street
|Nant Hall Road
|Railway Station
|Rhuddlan
|Parliament Street
|Rhyl
|Library (Morfa Hall private car park, Rhyl, is not included in the initiative)
|Morley Road
|Railway Station
|Sky Tower
|Town Hall
|West Kinmel Street
|Ruthin
|Crispin Yard
|Dog Lane
|Market Street
|Park Road
|Rhos Street
|St Peters Square
|Troed Y Rhiw
|St Asaph
|Bowling Green
Councillor Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport said:
“This initiative has proved popular every year we have put it on, as it enables residents to support their local communities, and access local shops at peak shopping hours after work or school.
We hope that everyone supports our local high streets once again in the run up to this festive period, and hope that this initiative encourages more people to use their local high street for their festive shopping.”