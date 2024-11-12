North Wales  |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
ANW_Sidebar
ANW_Leaderboard
ANW_Sidebar
Sidebar Advert - Updated Weekly 425 x 255 pixels
Open Uni Sidebar
Cornerstone Expo
12 November 2024
North Wales

Denbighshire County Council’s ‘Free After Three’ Parking Scheme to Return this Festive Period

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Denbighshire County Council will once again be running the ‘Free After Three’ parking scheme in the run up to Christmas.

Adding an additional two days to the scheme this year, Denbighshire Council-run town centre car parks will be free to use county wide across Denbighshire every day from 3pm between 18th November – 31st December. This scheme runs alongside the five free parking days issued to Town and City Councils each year.

The ‘Free After Three’ parking scheme opens over 25 central town centre car parks for residents to use for free after 3pm. This initiative aims to make the high streets more accessible during one of the busiest trading seasons, helping residents to access their local high street for shopping in the run up to Christmas and New Year.

The ‘Free After Three’ initiative will be available in the following car parks:

Town/City Car Park
Corwen Green Lane
Denbigh Barkers Well Lane
  Crown Lane
  Factory Ward
  Post Office Lane
  Vale Street
Llangollen East Street
  Hall Street
  Market Street
  Mill Street
Prestatyn Fern Avenue
  Kings Avenue
  Lower High Street
  Nant Hall Road
  Railway Station
Rhuddlan Parliament Street
Rhyl Library (Morfa Hall private car park, Rhyl, is not included in the initiative)
  Morley Road
  Railway Station
  Sky Tower
  Town Hall
  West Kinmel Street
Ruthin Crispin Yard
  Dog Lane
  Market Street
  Park Road
  Rhos Street
  St Peters Square
  Troed Y Rhiw
St Asaph Bowling Green

Councillor Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport said:

“This initiative has proved popular every year we have put it on, as it enables residents to support their local communities, and access local shops at peak shopping hours after work or school.

We hope that everyone supports our local high streets once again in the run up to this festive period, and hope that this initiative encourages more people to use their local high street for their festive shopping.”



bnw MEET THE TEAM AD
north wales podcast

Columns & Features:
Ambition North Wales
8 November 2024

Collaboration is at the Heart of the North Wales Growth Deal
Guest Author
8 November 2024

The North Wales Growth Deal Offers New Opportunities for Inclusive Prosperity
Ambition North Wales
8 November 2024

Giving Young People the Choice to Thrive in North Wales
North Wales
4 October 2024

A Bright Future for Advanced Manufacturing in North Wales

More North Wales Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //