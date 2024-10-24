North Wales  |

24 October 2024
North Wales

Denbighshire County Council Completes Works on Four Great Highways Project

Denbighshire County Council has completed works on the Four Great Highways project in Llangollen.

The project was part of investment by the UK Government that was secured through a joint application between Denbighshire County Council and Wrexham County Borough Council for the former Clwyd South Constituency, in which £3.8 million was allocated to Denbighshire to invest in the communities of Llangollen, Llantysilio, Corwen and surrounding areas.

The intention of the work was to promote and enhance the Four Great Highways of Llangollen, by providing landscape and engineering improvements that would improve accessibility and visibility of attractions within the town through enhanced signage and wayfinding.

OBR Construction who completed this project, were also responsible for the completion of another UK Government funded project in Wenffrwd Nature Reserve.

Barry Mellor, Leader Member for Environment and Transport said:

“I am happy to hear that works to complete the Four Great Highways project has now come to an end. We hope that these improvements to accessibility, interpretation and signage will help promote Llangollen’s historical sites and encourage more residents and visitors to spend more time there”.



