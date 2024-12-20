Denbighshire County Council Celebrate Success in Ystadau Cymru Awards 2024

Denbighshire County Council were recently announced as runners-up in the Ystadau Cymru Awards 2024, following the completion of regeneration works in Corwen town centre.

The awards celebrated projects that displayed excellence in strategic management of the Welsh public sector estate by promoting collaboration and good practice.

The Council were recognised as runners-up for their collaborative works with Cadwyn Clwyd, Llangollen Railway Trust, Corwen Town Council and local members to deliver a range of projects that aimed to support local economic growth, job creation and support the sense of local pride to Corwen.

These projects were a part of a £13 million investment across the Dee Valley funded by the UK Government. The funding, which was secured in 2021 through a joint application between Denbighshire County Council, Wrexham County Borough Council and the Canal and River Trust, seeks to maximise the potential of the post COVID-19 visitor economy in and around the Dee Valley.

£3.8M of this funding was allocated for the investment of 9 projects across the Denbighshire communities of Corwen, Llangollen, Llantysilio and surrounding areas.

These projects included funding for the Llangollen Railway Trust to complete the new Heritage Railway into the town, funding for the social enterprise Cadwyn Adfywio to complete external renovations of the Canolfan Llys Owain building, and a range of public realm improvements delivered to the high street and car park in Corwen.

The public realm improvements consisted of the restoration and replacement of street furniture, a new bus shelter, the installation of ten new EV charging points and the refurbishment of the toilet block in Green Lane car park, which is now under the management of Corwen Town Council.

Officers at the ceremony were presented the award by Jayne Bryant MS, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government.

Councillor Jason McLellan Leader of the Council, and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation said: