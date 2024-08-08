Denbighshire Company Shortlisted for National Industry Awards

Denbighshire Leisure Ltd (DLL) has been shortlisted for six awards.

DLL has been shortlisted for the awards at the prestigious ukactive awards this October for the work the business does within the fitness industry.

This accolade comes after DLL’s success at the ukactive awards in 2023, where it won The Jan Spaticchia Award Special Recognition Award for outstanding contributions to the leisure industry across the UK.

Now in 2024, the whole Executive team at DLL has been shortlisted for an award, alongside five other awards for the company, including Regional Club of the Year with Club Rhyl; Organisation Innovation Award for the ground-breaking launch of Studio 360; the Marketing Campaign Award for work on Prostate Cancer this year; and the Healthy Communities Award.

ukactive is a national not-for-profit industry association, promoting the interests of commercial fitness gyms and community leisure centres, with more than 4,000 organisations in membership across the UK.

Ali Beckman, STA’s President said:

“Congratulations on being a 2024 ukactive awards finalist, it’s an incredible achievement, well done. The impact you have made over the last 12 months in helping to promote and advance the physical activity agenda is amazing, and we wish you the very best of luck through the second stage of the ukactive Awards.”

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of DLL, said: