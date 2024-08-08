Denbighshire Company Shortlisted for National Industry Awards

Denbighshire Leisure Ltd (DLL) has been shortlisted for six awards.
DLL has been shortlisted for the awards at the prestigious ukactive awards this October for the work the business does within the fitness industry.
This accolade comes after DLL’s success at the ukactive awards in 2023, where it won The Jan Spaticchia Award Special Recognition Award for outstanding contributions to the leisure industry across the UK.
Now in 2024, the whole Executive team at DLL has been shortlisted for an award, alongside five other awards for the company, including Regional Club of the Year with Club Rhyl; Organisation Innovation Award for the ground-breaking launch of Studio 360; the Marketing Campaign Award for work on Prostate Cancer this year; and the Healthy Communities Award.
ukactive is a national not-for-profit industry association, promoting the interests of commercial fitness gyms and community leisure centres, with more than 4,000 organisations in membership across the UK.
Ali Beckman, STA’s President said:
“Congratulations on being a 2024 ukactive awards finalist, it’s an incredible achievement, well done. The impact you have made over the last 12 months in helping to promote and advance the physical activity agenda is amazing, and we wish you the very best of luck through the second stage of the ukactive Awards.”
Jamie Groves, Managing Director of DLL, said:
“We are blown away to be recognised once again, in the ukactive awards; this time for six different categories. It’s fantastic to see a Denbighshire company being acknowledged nationally for all the hard work throughout the business, and we’re thrilled to have been nominated for six different awards, which endorses a strong well rounded company at every level. To be honoured with the Jan Spaticchia Award last year was incredible and now to be shortlisted as a company for six awards is amazing . I am incredibly proud of the outstanding work that DLL has led on recently and over the last ten years. The hard work, determination and dedication of the whole workforce in DLL, has helped us get to where we are today and I am very grateful for all of their support, especially since the launch of the company in 2020. As a company, it’s our values, dedication and quality that makes us stand out, and it’s fantastic to see us being recognised for these. It is always more than just a job to our workforce who always go the extra mile.”