Construction Begins on New Event Headquarters for Always Aim High Events in Llanberis

Always Aim High Events has officially signed a lease with Gwynedd Council to develop a dedicated Events Hub at the Glyn Rhonwy site in Llanberis. The building work is now underway.
The company, which had its first office at Caban in Brynrefail, announced its intention to return to its roots in Eryri three years ago. Now, with construction in progress, Always Aim High Events is set to establish a central hub that will support its long-term vision of growth and development in North West Wales.
Tim Lloyd, Managing Director of Always Aim High Events, shared his enthusiasm:
“Llanberis is an internationally recognised hub for outdoor adventure in Wales and the UK. As a company deeply rooted in Welsh culture and the local community, it’s incredibly exciting for us to return to the heart of Eryri. Growing up here, I’ve always understood the importance of preserving the environment, culture, and language. We're eager to continue working hand-in-hand with local partners to develop new and existing events that showcase the best of this beautiful region.”
Currently operating from Llangefni on Anglesey, Always Aim High sees the new Llanberis headquarters as a key part of its strategic growth. The headquarters will house both office and warehouse space for the full-time team, with additional plans to create a community space for local use.
This project has received £500,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. 100% of this money will be spent with local North Wales companies with the majority spent with Gwynedd contractors.
A representative from Gwynedd Council expressed their support for the project, emphasising the positive impact the new Events Hub will have on both the local economy and the outdoor adventure industry in North Wales.
Councillor Medwyn Hughes, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet member for Economy and Community:
“I'm pleased to see that work is progressing well on this project after Cyngor Gwynedd and our partners were able to award funding thanks to our successful bid for the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund. In total, Gwynedd communities and business have benefitted £24.4 million from the fund.
“The process of selecting projects for investment was thorough, and we are confident that the Always Aim High Events Hub project at the former Glyn Rhonwy quarry site will be an asset to the Llanberis community, the local economy and the adventure industry in North Wales.
This investment will not only contribute to the sustaining of events in Eryri, but will also bring local benefits in line with the aims for the Gwynedd and Eryri Plan 2035 of creating a tourism economy which will benefit the people, environment, language and culture of Gwynedd and Eryri.”