Construction Begins on New Event Headquarters for Always Aim High Events in Llanberis

Always Aim High Events has officially signed a lease with Gwynedd Council to develop a dedicated Events Hub at the Glyn Rhonwy site in Llanberis. The building work is now underway.

The company, which had its first office at Caban in Brynrefail, announced its intention to return to its roots in Eryri three years ago. Now, with construction in progress, Always Aim High Events is set to establish a central hub that will support its long-term vision of growth and development in North West Wales.

Tim Lloyd, Managing Director of Always Aim High Events, shared his enthusiasm:

“Llanberis is an internationally recognised hub for outdoor adventure in Wales and the UK. As a company deeply rooted in Welsh culture and the local community, it’s incredibly exciting for us to return to the heart of Eryri. Growing up here, I’ve always understood the importance of preserving the environment, culture, and language. We're eager to continue working hand-in-hand with local partners to develop new and existing events that showcase the best of this beautiful region.”

Currently operating from Llangefni on Anglesey, Always Aim High sees the new Llanberis headquarters as a key part of its strategic growth. The headquarters will house both office and warehouse space for the full-time team, with additional plans to create a community space for local use.

This project has received £500,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. 100% of this money will be spent with local North Wales companies with the majority spent with Gwynedd contractors.

A representative from Gwynedd Council expressed their support for the project, emphasising the positive impact the new Events Hub will have on both the local economy and the outdoor adventure industry in North Wales.

Councillor Medwyn Hughes, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet member for Economy and Community: