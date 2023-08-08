Commercial Property Rents and Capital Values Set to Decline Further in Months Ahead

Occupier demand in the commercial property market in Wales fell through Q2 2023, according to the latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Commercial Property Monitor, and surveyors remain cautious whilst the industry continues to face a challenging environment.

A net balance of -19% of respondents in Wales said that occupier demand fell in Q2 2023, broadly in line with the figures seen in Q1. There was a reported increase in demand in the industrial sector, with a net balance of 25% of respondents seeing a rise, and demand for both office and retail space remained in negative territory at -31% and -50% respectively.

On the investor side, a net balance of -29% of surveyors reported an overall fall in investor enquiries. A net balance of -50% of respondents saw a fall in office space, -38% in retail space, and industrial space was recorded as broadly flat.

On the outlook, overall capital values are expected to fall further, with a negative outlook for the three months ahead. A net balance of -30% of respondents in Wales indicated that they expect net capital values to fall across all sectors over the second quarter of 2023, with all three subsectors anticipated to see declines.

Regarding rental expectations, a net balance of -24% of respondents expect a fall in rents over the next three months. Both office rents and retail rents are expected to fall with a net balance of -38% and -50% expecting a decline respectively. Looking at industrial, a net balance of +17% of respondents expects rents in the sector to rise.

Chris Sutton MRICS, of Sutton Consulting LTD commented:

The commercial property market in Wales is battling the headwinds of increased interest rates and caution from those occupiers considering future workspace requirements. However, the prime industrial sector continues to perform strongly with St Modwen’s large speculative scheme in Newport securing record headline rents of over £8 per sq ft. The office market continues to adapt to changing working patterns with in-town more buoyant than out of town. Healthy demand for smaller Grade A suites in Cardiff city centre is the high point of an office market where the broader challenge will come from the need to repurpose larger secondary office buildings to alternative uses.”

Commenting on the UK picture, Tarrant Parsons, Senior Economist at RICS, said: