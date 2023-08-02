Commercial Architecture to Benefit People and Places in Wales

Interview with:

Wayne Organ

Director

Roberts Limbrick

Wayne Organ is a director at Roberts Limbrick, overseeing the commercial team. In this interview, he tells us about his current projects and how he makes sure his designs benefit communities and the environment.

Tell us a bit about your industrial and commercial projects in Wales.

Our team designs and delivers a wide range of commercial buildings across the UK, with several major ongoing projects in Wales. Our schemes include headquarters offices, research and development buildings, production buildings, and logistics buildings. Employee wellbeing and sustainability have become high priorities for us. It’s important that every new project truly benefits its staff and community. We are working with a number of clients to create new commercial sites and have seen some fantastic initiatives aimed at boosting the economy and supporting communities.

How can commercial development benefit the local community and economy?

Some parts of Wales are still feeling the effects of closures of the heavy industries, but new developments can help reinvigorate many of these areas. For example, Ebbw Vale was renowned for its steelworks, but once the steel mill closed, unemployment in the area increased. Extensive investment and proposed development in the area will create more jobs. This will boost the economy to open up further opportunities in the area and increase spending power.

How do you incorporate staff wellbeing into your designs?

Employee wellbeing is being considered more and more in office settings, but it’s just as important in commercial workplaces. When designing new builds for clients, something we focus on is facilities for staff, whether that’s canteens, gyms, or flexible spaces for different styles of work. Renishaw will be investing over £50 million in its Miskin site over the next 18 months, and a significant part of this has been designing an employee welfare facility complete with restaurant and gym. St. Modwen is also heavily investing in staff at their Newport site with initiatives including breakout spaces, outdoor meeting areas, exercise equipment, and on-site defibrillators. Designing a productive site is no longer simply about the right equipment and maximising capacity; it’s about ensuring your employees have everything they need on site and enjoy turning up each day.

How do you consider the environment in your designs?

We are committed to an environmentally responsible approach in all aspects of the design and development process, including the way we work as a practice. Sustainable design shows an investment in a company and community’s future. We’re particularly proud to work with St. Modwen logistics on implementing their ‘Swan Standard’ at St. Modwen Park, Newport. The accreditation focuses on sustainability, net carbon reduction, and health and wellbeing, and we helped to meet this standard by including photovoltaic solar systems, rainwater harvesting, and hybrid air source heat pumps in our design. Renishaw is also focused on sustainability at their Miskin site and aiming to achieve carbon Net Zero by 2050 at the latest. Initiatives include improved fabric insulation and a multi-million-pound investment in photovoltaic solar panels.

What’s next for the commercial team at Roberts Limbrick?

Work at Renishaw Miskin is progressing well and is due to be complete by the end of this year. We are also busy working with St. Modwen on their Newport Business Park. Three new units are under construction and almost complete, and planning has been submitted for a further two units. All of these projects will help boost industry in Wales and create new job opportunities.

To find out more about the Roberts Limbrick team and projects, visit www.robertslimbrick.com. You can contact Wayne and the team at [email protected] or 03333 405500.