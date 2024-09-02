Colwyn Bay Development Scoops ‘Best in Wales’ Award

A Colwyn Bay development has been named the best high volume new housing development in the whole of Wales.

Anwyl’s Glyn Farm scooped the prestigious title at the annual LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Building Excellence Awards after impressing judges.

The development will now go on to compete against 10 other regional winners for the title of ‘best in England and Wales’ in the same category at the national grand finals, held in London on January 24, 2025.

Now complete, the Glyn Farm venture proved popular with buyers thanks to its combination of high quality homes and scenic coastal views. Featuring 39 properties in total, work started in May 2021 and the final plot was completed in autumn last year.

Anwyl Homes site manager Bleddyn Jones, who has worked for the company for seven years, ran the site until its completion. He has recently taken on the management of Parc Bodafon in Llandudno, where homes are now on sale.

Bleddyn said:

“It was brilliant to hear Glyn Farm had been named the best high volume new housing development in Wales. It was a real team effort to make it a success. Everyone from the architects and engineers to the trades on site worked hard so I’m pleased for everyone involved that it’s been recognised. “It has been great to see the completed development transform into a really vibrant new community.”

Anwyl’s Parc Tirionfa development won the same award in 2022, which was also managed by Bleddyn initially.

Phil Dolan, chief operating officer at Anwyl Homes, said:

“We’re very proud to have won this award for the second time in three years. Having the best volume housing site in the whole of Wales is an excellent achievement. I’d like to congratulate Bleddyn and everyone involved in the project for this deserved recognition. “Bleddyn is now managing an equally impressive development at Parc Bodafon in Llandudno so home buyers there can be reassured that the same high level of quality and care will be delivered.”

The LABC Building Excellence Awards Grand Finals 2024 take place on January 24, 2025 with a black tie ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London.