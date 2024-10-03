Clarke Willmott’s Cardiff Office Ranked Highly in 2025 Legal 500

The Cardiff office of national law firm Clarke Willmott LLP has been ranked highly in this year’s Legal 500 guide, with numerous practice areas and individual lawyers being recognised.

The guide, which ranks the UK’s top lawyers and firms, recommended Clarke Willmott’s Cardiff office in three practice areas: banking and finance, social housing and commercial property.

Clarke Willmott Cardiff partner Vicky Kells (social housing) was named as a ‘Leading Partner’ and Bethan Evans (banking and finance) was named as a ‘Next Generation Partner’. Fraser MacRae was named in the ‘Hall of Fame’ nationally for social housing finance.

Clarke Willmott LLP chief executive, Peter Swinburn, said:

“We are delighted with our numerous rankings in the Legal 500 guide and are especially pleased to be recommended in three practice areas in our Cardiff office. “Having celebrated our 135th anniversary this year – a year which has seen us move into our new Cardiff office in Callaghan Square – these rankings are a good reflection of our position as an industry leader. They also serve to highlight the immense talent we have in our teams, something of which we are very proud.”

Nationally, Clarke Willmott received Top Tier rankings in eight practice areas and recommendations in 53 practice areas. Three Clarke Willmott lawyers are named in the ‘Hall of Fame’, including Cardiff-based Fraser MacRae, 22 are named as ‘Leading Partners’, 12 as ‘Leading Associates’ and a further ten as ‘Next Generation Partners’. A total of 168 lawyers are recommended in the guide.

The Legal 500 series is widely acknowledged as the world’s largest legal guide. It is an independent guide and firms and individuals are recommended purely on merit.

Clarke Willmott LLP is one of the UK’s leading law firms with offices in Bristol, Birmingham, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton and Taunton. Clarke Willmott provides support on a broad range of legal services to individuals and businesses, with a focus on the most involved and complex matters.