Sisters Turn Disused Warehouse into Sports Arena

Sisters Vikki Healan and Michelle Waddon have used more than £100,000 in investment to turn a disused Cardiff warehouse into a dedicated netball arena.

The venue at Jubilee Trading Estate in Splott will also offer multi-sport and local community activities.

Now home for the Cherubs Angels Netball teams, Cardiff Netball Arena has a café, and a space that can be hired out for local community groups. Interest has already been shown from walking netball, local athletic teams, roller derby clubs, and toddler-aged activities for families and carers.

Michelle and Vikki spotted a gap in the local area for a stable venue to play the sport they love. In just over three years, they raised the funds needed to build two purpose-built courts, changing facilities, and the café, and did a lot of the work themselves with help from family and friends.

Vikki, who is one of Wales’ Under 19 coaches, and a former Cardiff Dragons youth coach, said:

“As someone who loves the sport, I’m very passionate about improving the pathway, particularly from grassroots level. I wanted to create a ‘home' feeling for our younger generation so they can enjoy training and competing together in a familiar and inspiring setting. I’m keen to develop more league opportunities, as before opening here there were limited venue options so ultimately kids were missing out on key competitive opportunities but that’s something that we’re looking to introduce quite quickly.”

The venue is also now the headquarters for Cherubs Angels Netball Club which has been running for eight years with over 250 players across junior and senior teams.

Michelle said:

“It’s so hard to believe that this space was unused and derelict only a few months ago. Trust me when I say a lot of hard work and a community team effort has gone into it. We’re so proud that we’ve created a space for netball to thrive here in southeast Wales, but more importantly we have created a space that local community groups and initiatives outside of netball and sport can use and enjoy. “If you have a community group or project you need a space for that has accessible, and well-equipped facilities including a café please do get in touch. Becoming a flagship space for the local community is something we’re looking to achieve so please do get in touch if you’d like to come and see the space and use for a range of purposes.”

Leah Middleton, Cardiff Dragons player and a coach at the club, said:

“As a player and coach, I can’t praise the team here enough for the quality of facilities, and the level of thought that’s gone into inspiring our next generation of netballers. As well as being a brilliant venue for competitive leagues and tournaments, it really is an inspiring and welcoming space for everyone to enjoy and get active. I’m thrilled to be part of the new Cardiff Netball Arena journey.”

Vikki said:

“With a space this size, and with our players wanting to compete at the highest level, we’re looking to enhance everything we do, and to truly inspire and make these ideas a reality for our women and girls, we’re looking for amazing partners to come on that journey with us. Together, we can ensure local community groups and players thrive in a safe and inclusive environment so please do get in touch if you’d like to become one of our exclusive partners.”

Mum of three and Cherubs team player Kate Allman said: