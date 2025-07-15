BNW High Res Logo_white
15 July 2025

PMonmouthshire

Monmouthshire Council Receives Funding to Improve Linda Vista Gardens

linda v gardens

Monmouthshire County Council has received funding from the Welsh Government to make improvements to Linda Vista Gardens in Abergavenny.

The funding has been secured as part of the Brilliant Basics Fund – set up to deliver improvements in basic infrastructure at tourism destinations.

Funded projects include:

  • Access improvements
  • Installation of solar panels to the café
  • Work to reinstate some of the vistas across Castle Meadows and to the Blorenge
  • Installation of a screen in the café showing live feed from wildlife cameras
  • New interpretation panels providing information about the gardens

Notices will be posted to inform residents about upcoming works, and the council said that project staff will strive to minimise disruption as much as possible.

The council said it would like to thank Abergavenny Town Council for supporting the work by providing match funding required for the application.

The total budget including match is around £100,000.

Monmouthshire County Council Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Cllr Catrin Maby, said:

“Linda Vista Gardens is already a wonderful place to visit, both for Abergavenny residents and those travelling to the town.

 

“This funding will allow us to further improve a popular attraction, making it accessible for even more visitors.

 

“The addition of solar panels will also make the café more sustainable in terms of its energy use.”

 



