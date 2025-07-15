Monmouthshire Council Receives Funding to Improve Linda Vista Gardens

Monmouthshire County Council has received funding from the Welsh Government to make improvements to Linda Vista Gardens in Abergavenny.

The funding has been secured as part of the Brilliant Basics Fund – set up to deliver improvements in basic infrastructure at tourism destinations.

Funded projects include:

Access improvements

Installation of solar panels to the café

Work to reinstate some of the vistas across Castle Meadows and to the Blorenge

Installation of a screen in the café showing live feed from wildlife cameras

New interpretation panels providing information about the gardens

Notices will be posted to inform residents about upcoming works, and the council said that project staff will strive to minimise disruption as much as possible.

The council said it would like to thank Abergavenny Town Council for supporting the work by providing match funding required for the application.

The total budget including match is around £100,000.

Monmouthshire County Council Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Cllr Catrin Maby, said: