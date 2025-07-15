Hugh James Appointed by Hedyn to Provide Legal Services for Housing Management and Disrepair Claims

Law firm Hugh James has been appointed by Hedyn to deliver specialist legal services in Housing Management, Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB), and Disrepair Claims.

Throughout the three-year agreement, Hugh James will provide a dedicated, responsive legal service designed to support Hedyn’s commitment to building connected communities across South-East Wales.

Hedyn was formed in April 2025 through the merger of Melin Homes Limited and Newport City Homes. As the second-largest housing association in Wales, Hedyn owns and manages approximately 15,000 homes and operates across five local authority areas – Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Newport, Powys, and Torfaen.

Hugh James will also offer advice and representation across a broad range of matters, including possession claims, injunctions, committal proceedings, disrepair disputes, and policy compliance.

Rebeca Rees, Partner in Hugh James’ Dispute Resolutions Team, said:

“We’re thrilled to be supporting Hedyn in its mission to build strong, connected communities across South-East Wales. Legal challenges around housing and anti-social behaviour can have a real and lasting impact on people’s lives, so it’s vital that they’re handled with care, expertise, and urgency. At Hugh James, we see our role as more than legal advisors – we’re partners in creating safe, supportive neighbourhoods where individuals and families can thrive.”

Paula Kennedy, Chief Executive at Hedyn said: