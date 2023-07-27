Cardiff’s Unique Canal Project Praised by Visiting ICE Director General

The innovative, eco-friendly Canal Quarter project in Cardiff provided the backdrop for the first visit to Wales by the newly appointed Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) director general, Dr Janet Young earlier this month.

Dr Young toured the canal site, a project created by principle designer Atkins, to learn about the history behind it and the vision for its future and praised the work being done to create an environmentally and sustainable leisure area in the heart of the city. The canal – Dock Feeder – was covered over more than 70 years ago.

However, following recent developments in the area and the statutory Sustainable Urban Drainage System (SuDS) legislation published by Welsh Government, it is now Cardiff Council’s aspiration to improve current cycle, pedestrian and public transport infrastructure in and around the Churchill Way and Station Terrace as well as daylighting of the dock feeder canal on Churchill Way, creating a green public realm.

During the visit principal contractor Knights Brown explained the process to uncover the historical water way.

The work involved removing sections of precast concrete cover slabs and conducting remedial work on the walls that remain which, according to the contractor, were found to be surprisingly well preserved. Overall landscape design is being undertaken to tie in the new feature which will include new tiered seating areas, planting and water features.

The existing drainage system in the area is being upgraded to be compliant with new SuDS legislation by installing specialised, bespoke rain gardens and tree pits to treat any runoff into the Dock Feeder. Project managers, Faithful and Gould went on to explain that a cantilevered performance stage area (including a canopy) is being erected on the east side of the Dock Feeder.

Whilst on the opposite side of the canal a sunken tiered seating area will give a view of the stage. A new pergola feature will also provide covered seating and two new bridges will be installed to give access to either side.

The project is on course to open in October of this year and will bring new life to the area which has seen its importance in the city centre dwindle in recent years.

Speaking afterwards, Dr Young said: