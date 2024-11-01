Cardiff Wales Airport Marks a Decade of Ryanair

Cardiff Airport has celebrated 10 continuous years of low-cost airline, Ryanair, connecting people living in Wales with popular European holiday hotspots and cities.

More than 685,000 passengers have enjoyed Ryanair’s direct flights from Cardiff since 30 October 2014.

Ryanair currently operates between Wales and:

Algarve – (Faro)

Costa Blanca – (Alicante)

Costa del Sol – (Malaga)

Canary Islands – (Tenerife)

Ireland – (Dublin)

This choice is perfect for anyone wanting a winter holiday in Tenerife or a festive city break in Ireland’s capital, Dublin.

Additional Ryanair flights have operated at Cardiff for the Six Nations, Rugby World Cup and Champions League.

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Airport, said: