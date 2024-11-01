Cardiff Wales Airport Marks a Decade of Ryanair

Cardiff Airport has celebrated 10 continuous years of low-cost airline, Ryanair, connecting people living in Wales with popular European holiday hotspots and cities.
More than 685,000 passengers have enjoyed Ryanair’s direct flights from Cardiff since 30 October 2014.
Ryanair currently operates between Wales and:
- Algarve – (Faro)
- Costa Blanca – (Alicante)
- Costa del Sol – (Malaga)
- Canary Islands – (Tenerife)
- Ireland – (Dublin)
This choice is perfect for anyone wanting a winter holiday in Tenerife or a festive city break in Ireland’s capital, Dublin.
Additional Ryanair flights have operated at Cardiff for the Six Nations, Rugby World Cup and Champions League.
Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Airport, said:
“The whole team at Cardiff Airport want to say a huge thank you and congratulations to Europe’s no.1 airline, Ryanair.
It’s amazing to see so many of our passengers enjoying the advantages of using Ryanair flights at our Airport. People living in Wales have great choice of popular destinations at low prices, thanks to Ryanair’s growth over the years. We’ve seen huge demand from our customers for more low-cost travel from their National Airport. We look forward to working with the team at Ryanair to continue growing in Wales.”