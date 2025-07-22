‘Resilient’ Welsh Businesses Remain Positive About Economic Outlook

Welsh business leaders have confidence in the strength of the economy and in the growth expectations for their own businesses despite high operating and people costs and the expectation of additional taxes later this year.

Key indicators from Grant Thornton UK's latest Business Outlook Tracker show that business leaders are optimistic about the UK economy, with 86% of respondents expressing a positive outlook.

While UK labour statistics in June reported falling vacancies and increased unemployment, recruitment investment intentions remain strong, with 96% of businesses expecting to either increase or maintain investment in recruitment over the next six months.

Mid-market businesses regard high operating and staffing costs as a significant challenge, potentially exacerbated by the increases in employer National Insurance and National Minimum Wage contributions introduced in April.

Among Welsh respondents, 52% said these changes had caused them to reduce or freeze hiring, and 42% said they’d had to cut jobs. The majority (66%) also expect further tax increases before the end of the year.

Despite these pressures, businesses feel supported by government strategy and are optimistic about their future prospects:

68% of respondents agree government policy promotes economic stability.

78% agree government policy support business growth.

80% agree that the Industrial Strategy will support the growth of their business.

84% of the mid-market businesses expect revenue growth for the next six months to remain steady

64% expect profits to increase in next six months

Alistair Wardell, Partner at Grant Thornton UK and Head of Restructuring in the South of England and Wales, said: