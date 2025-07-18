Business Wales Offers Real Advice from Real Experience

When people first hear about Business Wales, it’s easy to assume it’s just another government support programme. And yes, it is funded by Welsh Government, but to stop there would be to miss what truly makes the service so valuable to thousands of entrepreneurs and business owners across Wales.

One of the most powerful and often overlooked assets of Business Wales is the people behind it. The advisors, mentors, and relationship managers who meet with business owners day in, day out are not simply reading from a manual. Many of them have been there themselves. They’ve started businesses, scaled them, stumbled, pivoted, succeeded, failed, and tried again. They’ve got the t-shirts, several of them, in fact, to prove it.

That lived experience is what sets Business Wales apart. When you’re sitting across the table from an advisor, you’re talking to someone who understands not just the theory of business, but the reality of it. Someone who knows what it’s like to worry about cash flow on a Friday afternoon. Someone who’s had to make tough calls about recruitment, branding, or whether to take on debt to seize an opportunity. These are advisors who have walked the same path, and their advice is grounded in hard-won wisdom, not hypothetical guidance.

At Business in Focus, we’re proud to deliver parts of the Business Wales service, and this human touch is something we try to emphasise in everything we do. While spreadsheets and strategy matter, so does empathy, credibility, and relevance. When you're navigating a problem in your business, whether it's how to grow, how to start, or how to survive, you want to talk to someone who genuinely understands where you’re coming from. That’s what Business Wales offers.

What’s more, because of this depth of experience, our advisors aren’t just there to highlight challenges, they’re uniquely placed to spot opportunities. They can see what’s around the corner, offer a fresh perspective, and challenge assumptions in a way that’s constructive and empowering. They’re not there to tell you what to do, they’re there to help you figure out what you can do.

And the truth is, no matter how seasoned a business owner might be, there’s always room for support. Whether it’s help applying for funding, developing a digital marketing strategy, accessing export markets, or building a more resilient supply chain, Business Wales has the infrastructure, the expertise, and crucially, the people to help businesses at every stage.

Wales is full of talented, driven individuals with great ideas. But even the best ideas need backing, mentally, emotionally, and practically.

So, if you’re reading this and wondering whether Business Wales is “for you,” I’d say this: absolutely. Whether you’re a start-up founder sketching your first plan, a solo trader with a side hustle, or a seasoned business leader ready to scale, this service was built for people like you, by people like you.

And behind the logos and government frameworks, what you’ll find is what really matters, real people, helping real businesses, to do really great things.

Phil Jones is CEO of Business in Focus, a not-for-profit social enterprise supporting entrepreneurship and business growth in Wales. Learn more at businessinfocus.co.uk or access business support via businesswales.gov.wales.