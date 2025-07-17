New Head of Wales Appointed at FSB

Wales' largest business representative body, FSB (Federation of Small Businesses), has appointed Joshua Miles as their new Head of Wales.

Josh's appointment follows the upcoming departure of current Head of Wales Ben Cottam. Josh will start his new role in October.

Josh joins FSB from his current role as Director of the Learning & Work Institute in Wales, a leading organisation promoting lifelong learning and employment. Prior to that, Josh was the Director of the Confederation of Passenger Transport and earlier in his career, Josh had also held policy roles at FSB and CITB (Construction Industry Training Board).

Working alongside FSB's volunteer members, Josh will lead FSB's professional team in Wales supporting the needs of thousands of businesses across the country, growing networks and championing their interests to decision making at all levels of Welsh politics and public life.

John Hurst, FSB Wales Chair, said:

“I am delighted that Josh will be joining FSB to lead the Wales team at what is a vital time for Welsh businesses. With an economy still facing significant challenge and an election approaching in May 2026, our smaller businesses will need a strong voice and passionate advocates. Josh's experience of policy, the economy, smaller businesses and of the landscape of decision making in Wales and more widely across the UK, will be a huge asset to our efforts to lead the conversation for businesses in Wales. We are excited to welcome Josh to the team later this year.”

Josh added: