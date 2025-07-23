The Grid Debate: Don’t Let Misinformation Undermine Wales’ Energy Future

There’s no denying that electricity infrastructure is a sensitive subject in Wales. The landscape matters deeply to us all. But as we move at pace to decarbonise our energy system, we must also be honest, clear, and grounded in fact when it comes to the choices ahead, especially the ongoing debate over underground versus overground cables and pylons.

Lately, there’s been a noticeable uptick in misinformation surrounding the viability of undergrounding power cables. Claims that undergrounding is now cost-comparable, or even preferable, to overground infrastructure in all scenarios are simply not supported by evidence. And in the absence of clear, consistent information, confusion has taken root. This vacuum is damaging not only to the public conversation but also to the trust and momentum needed to deliver the energy transition we all want to see.

Two significant reports published this year, one examining the transmission network (the high-voltage “motorways” of the electricity grid), and another looking at localised distribution systems (think “A-roads” of the grid), have independently confirmed a hard truth: undergrounding remains significantly more expensive, up to five times the cost of overhead lines. This isn’t just about installation methods or labour costs; it’s about physics, scale, and materials.

Underground cables must be larger and better insulated, they require much more space, and they need extensive civil engineering to be laid properly. These are fundamental cost drivers that aren’t going away with innovation alone.

And critically, someone must foot the bill. Whether it’s through higher energy bills or increased public spending, the extra cost of undergrounding ultimately falls on consumers or taxpayers. We cannot pretend it’s a cost-free option. This is especially important in rural parts of Wales, where much of the new infrastructure is planned — and where fuel poverty is already among the highest in the country. Asking these communities to shoulder even higher costs for energy infrastructure risks deepening inequality. At a time when energy bills and the broader cost of living remain a real concern for households and businesses alike, these trade-offs must be faced openly and honestly.

And let’s debunk another myth while we’re here: the notion that underground infrastructure is somehow invisible and environmentally neutral. Quite the opposite. Undergrounding in rural or remote areas also creates complex logistical challenges, from land access to long-term maintenance and emergency repairs.

The process of burying high-voltage cables can require up to 14 times more earth to be excavated compared to installing pylons. This level of disruption has serious implications for landowners, particularly farmers, as land use, drainage, and soil health are vital to their livelihoods. We’ve already seen cases in Germany where such disruption has led to significant local opposition, despite initial enthusiasm for undergrounding as a more “aesthetic” option.

There’s also the practical challenge of resilience. In flood-prone areas, accessing and repairing underground cables becomes far more difficult, and outages can take longer to fix. Overhead lines, though more visible, are easier to access, assess, and maintain, making them a crucial part of a robust and responsive grid.

This is not to say that undergrounding has no role to play. In some circumstances, such as highly populated built-up areas or protected landscapes, it may well be the best option, but every infrastructure decision must consider the full picture: cost, technical feasibility, land impact, resilience, and community need.

We all want an energy system that is fair, fast, and fit for purpose. But we can’t achieve that by burying uncomfortable facts, or bending the truth to suit a narrative. In the months and years ahead, as Wales confronts big decisions on grid development, let’s commit to a more informed, transparent and nuanced conversation.

Because this isn’t just about cables and pylons, it’s about getting the future of energy right for everyone.

Abi Beck talks about this and more in the Grid podcast episode The Cost of Electrification – Technology vs Inaction. Listen to the podcast here.