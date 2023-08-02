Cardiff University Renews Study Group Partnership to Grow International Student Intake

Cardiff University has renewed its partnership with international education specialists, Study Group, to deliver excellent teaching, support and learning experiences to international students at the Cardiff University International Study Centre.

As part of the venture, it is hoped that the Cardiff University International Study Centre will increase enrolments to 800 international students annually by 2027. New teaching spaces, student facilities and support will also be created, attracting talented young people from across the world to the Welsh capital.

The renewal builds on three successful years of partnership, with Study Group contributing to Cardiff University’s international engagement strategy through the recruitment, admission, teaching and support of international students in preparation for study at Cardiff University.

A member of the UK’s Russell Group of highly ranked research-intensive universities, Cardiff University is globally renowned for its influential research and commitment to innovation. The University employs 7,000 people, supports the creation of a further 7,000 jobs and delivers a net economic benefit of £3.7 billion for the UK economy, according to the latest independent data specific to Cardiff University.

Professor Colin Riordan, Vice-Chancellor and President of Cardiff University says:

“International students have long been a core part of Cardiff University and together with Study Group, we have established a highly successful International Study Centre at the University. Recruitment to our International Study Centre continues to increase, enabling high quality international students to join our undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. We are delighted to renew our partnership with Study Group, allowing more international students to benefit from specialist support that will match them to courses commensurate with their expectations, help them to succeed and to become active members of our vibrant student community in Cardiff.”

Study Group CEO, Ian Crichton, says of the partnership:

“We are proud to partner with Cardiff University to create these opportunities for students to benefit from an education with an esteemed institution. International education has never been more important. Whether it’s tackling big global challenges like climate change and poverty, navigating growing geopolitical divides or driving sustainable economic development, the future needs people with global skills and outlooks that transcend national boundaries. We look forward to supporting an increasing number of students from around the world to succeed across a broad range of degree courses at the university, so that they can help to create a better future for us all.”

Specialist teachers and professional welfare staff at the Cardiff University International Study Centre support international students to adjust to learning and living in a new country before progressing to the University. Since it opened three years ago, the popularity of the Cardiff University International Study Centre has grown year-on-year, recording a 64% increase in student enrolments.

Former Cardiff University International Study Centre student Jerono Turgo, who is now studying architecture at Cardiff University, says:

“The International Study Centre helped me to bridge studying from Kenya to studying in the UK, and it gave me a better understanding of architecture before actually starting the course. Cardiff is a beautiful city; it has a very loving community and you always find something to do.”

Cardiff born Beth Tudball, who commutes in from the Rhondda Valleys for her job as Study Group’s Head of Student Experience and Deputy Head at the Cardiff University International Study Centre, comments:

“Choosing their higher education path is a major milestone in any student’s life. When that decision includes moving to a new country for an international education, specialist support is crucial. Our first students joined during the pandemic, which could have been frightening and disappointing. Despite the restrictions at the time, 80% of our students have felt well prepared for university and fewer than one in 10 have told us that they don’t feel part of a community, which is testament to the warm Welsh welcome.”

The University and Study Group work in close collaboration on curriculum development, teaching and assessment, to ensure smooth transitions and future success for international students; 80% of the students that complete their course at the Cardiff University International Study Centre are accepted to their choice of degree programme at the university.

Looking to the future, Jerono Turgo continues:

“Obviously the end goal is to be an architect. But I think I would want to go back home and implement the things I’ve learned here, things like social housing and just try, as an architect, to better Kenya.”

International students completing pathway programmes at the Cardiff University International Study Centre go on to study a range of degrees from Health, Medical and Life Sciences to Arts, Humanities, Law and Social Sciences, plus many others.