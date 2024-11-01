Cardiff Firm Supports National Campaign

Local logistics firm Europa Worldwide Group, based at Cardiff Gate Business Park, Pontprennau, is showing its support for a major national campaign for the third year running.

Generation Logistics is an industry-led, government-backed initiative that works to ensure the resilience of the UK’s supply chains by engaging the next generation of logistics talent.

The Cardiff team of just under 10 is headed up by Chelsea Bartlett and represent the operators Europa Road division, providing road freight distribution to and from Europe.

The campaign is led by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT UK), a global organisation that provides qualifications and professional development to people in the logistics industry and Logistics UK, a business group that represents the UK’s logistics industry.

As the logistics industry continues to navigate several economic uncertainties, including supply chain disruptions, world conflicts and financial burdens, the fundamental role logistics plays within the country’s economy has never been more important. Logistics keeps the world moving. It’s an essential industry that isn’t just parcels to your door and cargo around the world, it’s also food on the shelves, medicine to the sick and aid to the needy.

Jamie Hedgecox, Regional Manager at Europa Road and Generation Logistics Ambassador, comments:

“Young people should consider a career in logistics, because as long as people buy and sell goods, there is a need to move them. There's a job for life in logistics. It's such a varied sector where you can learn and develop so quickly that you could become such a good version of yourself so soon. It should be something that young people really want to get into.”

Europa is in great company and supports Generation Logistics alongside leading brand names such as Asda, Tesco and Amazon.

Going the extra mile, four members from the Europa team are also part of the campaigns Ambassador Programme, which includes a network of individuals from across the industry.

From representing the initiative at the House of Commons to ambassadors enrolling for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) training to further support science-based learning, Europa remains at the forefront of the campaign.

A spokesperson from Generation Logistics commented:

“We aim to continue shining a light on the logistics industry, highlighting the vital role it plays within our economy. Europa has played an active role in the tremendous growth of our initiative and we feel delighted to have the company’s support for a third year. We really couldn’t do this without our industry supporters.”

Tom Jenkins, Central Services Director at Europa Worldwide Group comments: