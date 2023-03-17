Cardiff Capital Region Complete on Purchase for Green Transformation of Aberthaw Power Station

The vision for a c.489 acre green energy park in the Vale of Glamorgan has taken a significant step forward – through Cardiff Capital Region City Deal’s (CCR) completion of purchase of the Aberthaw coal-fired power station that once symbolised fossil fuel energy production in Wales.

Completion of purchase of this site brings closer the demolition and remediation of the decommissioned power station – opening up a wide number of opportunities to establish a centre of excellence for green energy production capable of driving sustainable, clean economic growth across South East Wales and beyond.

Cllr. Anthony Hunt, Chair of the CCR Reginal Cabinet and Leader of Torfaen County Borough Council, applauded a journey that will make the local economy immeasurably more sustainable and resilient:

“It’s highly encouraging to see such an important step being taken in our Aberthaw journey. The CCR team has worked expertly with RWE since the initial exchange of contracts to make sure that all permits are in place so that, post-purchase completion, we can progress to the demolition and remediation stage of a site that is home to so many opportunities. “Following a week that saw the Welsh Government publish its new innovation strategy for a stronger, fairer, greener Wales, adopting a mission-based collaborative approach, it’s good to view our investment as a driver of a new Wales, capable of powering our future, sustainably.”

Cllr. Lis Burnett, Member of the CCR Regional Cabinet and Leader of Vale of Glamorgan Council, warmly welcomed the purchase contract signing:

“The vision for a green energy park in Aberthaw shows the potential for the Vale of Glamorgan to become home for a zero-carbon manufacturing cluster and green hydrogen production facilities, as well as a hub for renewable energy projects and storage facility, a catalyst for industrial decarbonisation and giga-plant facilities – and a centre of green jobs, creating a wide range of roles. It’s a complete green game changer for our area, the whole region – and Wales as a whole.”

Kellie Beirne, Director of the CCR City Deal, noted the importance of this latest CCR milestone, for all the communities and economies of the Region:

“CCR’s investment in Aberthaw represents more than the redevelopment of a strategic site for green energy. It has the potential to be the embryo for an ecosystem capable of powering communities, nurturing supply chains, creating sustainable jobs, building resilience into both our trading and foundational economies – and becoming a key catalyst for a move towards the circular economy. “As such, the purchase of Aberthaw brings together all the threads needed to shape an ambitious and competitive Region, fuelling the high-performing sectors and inclusive prosperity that sits at the heart of our recently evolved Regional Economic & Industrial Plan.”

Rhys Thomas, Chief Operating Officer, CCR City Deal, put the £38+ million Aberthaw investment in its widest context:

“This significant milestone brings a new level of activity to an Aberthaw development that will change the face of South East Wales, taking us another step towards the connected, competitive and resilient region being championed by CCR. “Our investment is ultimately about people as well as the economy – with the development becoming a focal point for green energy innovation, growth, knowledge share and community interaction, including a base for a biodiverse ecology reserve, open to people from across our region and beyond. With the purchase now complete, we are looking forward to turning these possibilities into a reality that everyone can benefit from.”

Tom Glover, UK Country Chair, RWE, commented: