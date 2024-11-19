Cardiff Business Awards Winners Spotlight – Hoop Recruitment

The Cardiff Business Awards 2024 celebrated the outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals who are shaping the future of Cardiff’s economy. In this series of interviews we spotlight the winners, sharing their stories and celebrating their contributions. Among this year’s winners is Hoop Recruitment, which was honoured with the Cardiff Business of the Year Award. We spoke with the company’s representative, Paul Lewis, to learn more.

How does your business contribute to Cardiff’s community, and what impact do you hope to have on the local economy or society?

Hoop immerses itself in the local community, supporting, homeless hostels, foodbanks, charities and we are an active member of the Cardiff Commitment. Our charity of choice for 2024/2025 is Noah's ark

Our business is committed to contributing to the growth and vibrancy of Cardiff in several key ways. First and foremost, we focus on creating jobs within the local community, providing opportunities for employment and skills development for individuals across various backgrounds including Education, Nursing, Professional Services/HR & Social Work. By offering competitive wages, benefits, and professional growth opportunities, we aim to positively impact the livelihoods of Cardiff residents.

In addition to job creation, we actively engage with local suppliers, ensuring that a significant portion of our materials, products, and services come from businesses within Cardiff or the wider Welsh region. This helps stimulate the local economy and strengthens the community’s

economic infrastructure.

Are there any emerging trends or innovations in your field that you believe will transform business in Cardiff?

Businesses are beginning to realise the power & potential of AI. Productivity is high on the agenda for business leaders and organisations are building AI into their strategic operational objectives. AI isn't being viewed as a means to replace the workforce but to support with tasks

allowing employees to focus on core tasks that AI has the inability to complete.

A recent study by a high street bank showed that 81% of leaders acknowledge that AI will be a key part of their business, however, 59% of leaders do not know how to implement it in their respective businesses. AI presents a significant opportunity for companies to bridge the

productivity gap and ultimately contribute to a prosperous Welsh economy.

What keeps you motivated during tough times? Are there any lessons you’d share about resilience and adaptability?

Every challenge brings opportunity. We accept that tough times are part and parcel of business and our growth trajectory will never be in straight line. Transparency and communication are critical. Our biggest lesson learned to date, is always stay true to your values, when times are tough, the easy option is to take the business down a route that deviates away from these values, don't do it!

Plan, communicate, bring your team on the journey, and then execute. Good times are always around the corner.

What advice would you give to budding entrepreneurs or professionals in Cardiff who are inspired by your journey?

Reach out to the amazing community of professionals and entrepreneurs in the Cardiff area, we're a friendly bunch who thrive on helping others. Also, figure out your area of expertise and fill the gaps with the best people in the industry, to achieve true success an incredible team needs to be in place.

Finally, reach out to Welsh Government. The support available is unrivaled, the Welsh Government is very pro-growth and has helped in Hoop in so many ways over the last 8 years, they have schemes set up to accommodate start-ups right through to 100m+ turnover companies.