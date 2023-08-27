Beyond Breakout’s New Escape Room Game is the Cat’s Whiskers!

Beyond Breakout’s New Escape Room Game is the Cat’s Whiskers!

Mid Wales escape rooms attraction Beyond Breakout has launched a new game that promises to have visitors ‘Shaken Not Purred’ this summer!

Business partners Lorna Morris and Jo Woodall say the new game at the popular Newtown-based visitor attraction is the “cat’s whiskers” and will leave players “feline” great!

“Attention all thrill-seekers and cat aficionados!” they say. “Get ready to embark on a purrfect escape room experience that’s whisker-licking good. ‘Shaken Not Purred’ is a claw-some, cat-themed escapade that will leave you feline fantastic! “Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to step into the paws of Agent Bing in this thrilling escape room and stop the villainous mouse Monty from escaping his AlCatRaz prison cell… “In a submarine adventure, as you explore, decode and scratch your head over puzzles, you’ll chase Monty’s tail through the high seas.”

Beyond Breakout promises 60 minutes of “furmidable challenges”. With the clock ticking, visitors need sharp minds to stop Monty’s “meowster plan”.

“Whether you’re a fur-midable escape room pro or a first timer, ‘Shaken Not Purred’ offers the purrfect bonding experience for families, friends and corporate teams,” adds Lorna.

Beyond Breakout is based in the iconic Pryce Jones Building in Newtown and offers three indoor and two outdoor escape games, with tailor-made team building sessions that have fun at their core. Full game details and booking is available at www.beyondbreakout.co.uk

Beyond Breakout is a member of MWT Cymru a membership organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.