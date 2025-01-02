Bangor Plans Year of Events to Mark 1,500th Anniversary

Bangor will celebrate its 1,500th anniversary in 2025 with a year full of events and activities.

The celebrations began with a fireworks display at the city’s Garth Pier on New Year’s Eve, and will continue throughout the year with activities designed to honour the city's history, present, and future.

Bangor City Council has worked closely with local organisations, schools, and community groups to develop a schedule including cultural festivals, historical reenactments, parades, sports events, competitions, and educational talks.

The council has also planted 18,000 daffodils – one for each month since the city’s foundation in 525 – which will bloom just in time for St. David's Day. Local schoolchildren will also commemorate the occasion by burying time capsules beneath a commemorative tree later in 2025.

Bangor City Director Dr Martin Hanks, said: