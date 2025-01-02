North Wales  |

2 January 2025
North Wales

Bangor Plans Year of Events to Mark 1,500th Anniversary

Bangor will celebrate its 1,500th anniversary in 2025 with a year full of events and activities.

The celebrations began with a fireworks display at the city’s Garth Pier on New Year’s Eve, and will continue throughout the year with activities designed to honour the city's history, present, and future. 

Bangor City Council has worked closely with local organisations, schools, and community groups to develop a schedule including cultural festivals, historical reenactments, parades, sports events, competitions, and educational talks.

The council has also planted 18,000 daffodils – one for each month since the city’s foundation in 525 – which will bloom just in time for St. David's Day. Local schoolchildren will also commemorate the occasion by burying time capsules beneath a commemorative tree later in 2025.

Bangor City Director Dr Martin Hanks, said:

“2025 will mark 1,500 years since St. Deiniol arrived and established his first religious settlement in 525, and we feel this milestone should be celebrated in style.

 

“As a city, we’re collectively putting together a programme of events that will run throughout the year. This includes Bangor University, the City Council, local schools, sports clubs, and community groups – all working together to create something truly special.

 

“Over the centuries, Bangor has grown not only in historical significance but also in cultural richness and diversity, with people from all walks of life coming together to create a dynamic, thriving city. This milestone year will celebrate not only the city’s fascinating history, from its founding by St. Deiniol to its vibrant cultural and intellectual contributions, but also the bright future that awaits Bangor and its people.

 

“The real ambition is to bring the whole community of Bangor together and promote our great city. Bangor 1500 promises to be an unforgettable year, with something for everyone – whether through attending events, participating in activities, or sharing in the joy of this significant milestone.”



