Offshore Wind Farm Forecasts Jobs and Supplier Roles for the Sector in Wales

RWE’s team developing the Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm has investigated and produced a detailed forecast of the potential for future job creation at what is currently Wales’ largest consented renewable energy project.

Subject to securing a Financial Investment Decision and route to market via a future Contracts for Difference auction, Awel y Môr would be built 10.5km off the coast of North Wales, west of the existing Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm. Once fully installed, it would be capable of producing power equivalent to more than half the homes in Wales annually.

The forecast anticipates what could be the annual job requirements for each individual construction phase, and is backed by data from more than a dozen successful offshore wind farm projects delivered by RWE, which is developing the Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm on behalf of project partners Stadtwerke München and Siemens Financial Services.

Jo Pickard, Senior Consents Manager for RWE, said:

“Delivering infrastructure of this scale requires years of planning; ensuring that the people with the skills are out there is an essential part of this process. “We have been working closely with the likes of Careers Wales and Ambition North Wales, as well as the cross-border regional sector body, the Offshore Energy Alliance and, as such, the project would not only be capable of delivering clean power for hundreds of thousands of homes but could also support sustainable careers in north Wales too.”

The team anticipates that during construction around 2,000 jobs could be created or sustained across the supply chain, with “a significant proportion” potentially located in North Wales and the UK. A further 50 roles could be created directly with RWE on the site itself. Among them, the project predicts up to 200 installation technicians would likely be required at the peak of construction activity.

These would require skills suitable to working on aspects such as installing foundations, commissioning turbine generators, and jointing high voltage cabling, both onshore and offshore.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“The Awel y Môr Offshore Wind Farm represents a significant milestone in our journey toward a greener, more sustainable Wales – positioning us at the forefront of the green industrial revolution. “This project not only helps us towards our ambitious climate targets but also delivers economic benefits through high-quality, skilled jobs in North Wales. We will continue to work with RWE to ensure we maximise the benefits for our local communities.”

RWE developed, built and currently operates the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the UK, at North Hoyle in North Wales. It owns 10 offshore wind farms across the UK and is developing 10 more new projects including Awel y Môr.

As well as being Wales’ largest generator of renewable energy, RWE is the UK’s leading energy company. Its operational Welsh portfolio including five hydro sites, two offshore wind farms and two onshore wind farms.