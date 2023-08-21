Award Winning Business Activities Set for Cardiff Expansion

Award winning activities business Buckt is set to expand in to Cardiff and the surrounding regions after a period of rapid growth.

The brainchild of Birmingham entrepreneur Daniel Bridgewater, Buckt is the UK’s only mystery tickets and activities subscription. According to the company, it’s the first of its kind in the world.

Every month subscribers receive 5 mystery tickets to attractions in their region. This includes unusual activities such as rage rooms, axe throwing, sumo suit wrestling and alpaca walking.

It costs just £20 per person for 5 activities worth an average of £100 – that’s 5 activities for less than the price of a round of drinks.

Starting in Birmingham and expanding to London, Manchester and Liverpool, the business is now set to launch in Cardiff as well as Bristol, Bath, and Worcestershire to bring its brand of fun to a new audience.

The company chose Cardiff to be part of the next phase in its UK-wide expansion due to its vibrant cultural landscape, exciting leisure industry and its student and young professional community.

In the last year Buckt has seen its subscriber numbers double following significant investment from Birmingham-based venture capital firm, Midven. The accelerated growth has driven Buckt to introduce a colourful refreshed brand, updated website and a soon-to-be-launched app, making it easier than ever for people to subscribe to fun, no matter their budget.

Buckt founder Daniel stated:

“Buckt is for those people who are fed up of doing the same old thing each and every week. We’ve been overwhelmed by how well-received it’s been in our current regions, and we’re excited to introduce it to the incredible people of Cardiff and to work with some of the amazing attractions in the area”. “Our current 1,000+ activity partners offer a huge variety of experiences including cocktail masterclasses, go-karting, wine-tasting experiences, trampoline parks and more. We want to continue this trend of working with the best and most diverse range of partners as we expand into more regions nationwide.”

Matt, a risk manager from Birmingham who subscribes with six of his friends said:

“When the tickets get uploaded, we genuinely get excited about it. Historically, we’d always say that we should do more activities but never got around to it. Now we’ve got a list of prepaid things ready to go!”

Buckt launches in Cardiff at the start of October 2023. Individuals interested can sign up throughwww.buckt.uk/sign-up.