Applied Automation Helps Companies Seize the Competitive Advantage with Danfoss Drives

UK Businesses in the South West with applications including compressors, conveyors, fans, industrial cranes, pumps, test equipment including winding and unwinding applications can now purchase some of the latest cutting-edge drives solutions from world leaders in drive technology Danfoss following their appointment of Applied Automation (UK) Ltd as an Approved Sales Partner.

Danfoss’s VLT and VaconÒ drive ranges have been designed and developed to build on the progress of automation following the fourth Industrial Revolution, or Industry 4.0, by introducing elements of interconnectivity, data acquisition, machine learning and intelligent applications of analytics. These advances have seen facilities increase their automation capabilities using both standard and customised programming, introducing condition monitoring plus benefitting from energy consumption savings.

Managing Director, David Rowe of Applied Automation UK Limited said,

“We have been looking to add another blue-chip manufacturer to our Technical Distribution Division’s product portfolio. As the market leaders, with tried and tested products, Danfoss is a great brand to have under the Applied Automation banner. Their outstanding range of drives is something we can now offer to all the markets we serve and we cannot wait to show our customers and prospects in the South West the benefits of using their products”.

Alan Baird, Danfoss UK County Manager confirmed,

“We’ve also been looking to strengthen our sales and support offering in the South West and with Applied Automation’s HQ and factory in Plymouth, their Technical Distribution Division based in Cardiff, plus their team’s technical knowledge and their focus on customer care and technical support, they ticked all the boxes and we’re delighted to have them on board as our Approved Sale Partner in this area”.

For more information on Applied Automation contact: [email protected]