AMROC Celebrates Second Year with Swansea City

AMROC Group are delighted to enter the second year of their three-year agreement with Swansea City AFC to be the Official Heating Services Partner of the club.

The deal includes extensive branding at the stadium and builds on an already established relationship that goes above and beyond sponsorship as Jason Quinn, founder of AMROC Group explains.

“We've been looking after a range of systems at the club for a number of years,” said Jason, “so to maintain our status as an ‘Official Partner' is very much a reflection of the strong, ongoing relationship we have with the Swans as a whole.”

With responsibility for systems such as the Building Management System (BMS), boilers and undersoil heating at the Swansea.com stadium, the solar PV at Swansea City`s training facility Fairwood as well as the heating systems at the Academy in Landore, AMROC plays a key role in the day-to-day running of the club and works closely with the facilities management team.