Alarming Lack of Sleep for SME Owners Plagued by Financial Woes

A third of SME owners are operating on less than 5 hours sleep a night, significantly less sleep when compared to the UK national average.

Financial worries (43%) and concerns about the future of their business (33%) are highlighted as the main reasons for keeping them awake.

New research by Simply Business, one of the UK’s biggest providers of small business insurance, has uncovered the full extent of the mental health challenges facing the UK’s self-employed. Half of SME owners in the UK say they have experienced poor mental health over the past 12 months.

Sleep is critical for maintaining overall health. As well as the obvious physical benefits that come with sleep, a lack of sleep can lead to feeling more anxious, isolated or lonely – all factors which can already feel like a struggle for small business owners.

Lack of Sleep Fueling SME Burnout

With one in three (33%) opening up about experiencing burnout, it is clear that the lack of rest is taking its toll on the country’s SME owners. Three in five (59%) have experienced anxiety (59%), while depression (38%) and feelings of loneliness (22%) are also common for small business owners.

A lack of sleep is not the only challenge that SME owners are forced to grapple with, many are also unable to take time off, further worsening their mental health challenges. Three quarters (73%) of small business owners take less than 20 days annual leave, and over a third (40%) state they wouldn’t take time off even when they were experiencing poor mental health, even after acknowledging that time off would benefit them and their business.

The Government is Sleep Walking into a Crisis

Recent research shows that, shockingly, nine in 10 (90%) don’t believe that the government is doing enough to support and champion the mental health of vital self employed workers across the UK. Small businesses are currently unable to claim the same rights as employees when it comes to statutory sick pay and holiday entitlement. The insights show that small business owners want to improve their mental health, but are unable to access resources that they need to do so.

Simply Business have partnered with Mental Health at Work, a programme curated by leading mental health charity Mind, to champion the mental health of SME owners across the UK. Simply Business is giving small business owners a chance to win a £2,000 wellbeing package – including holiday vouchers, access to a virtual assistant, and financial and business coaching.

Small businesses can find free mental health resources and enter the competition via the Simply Business website.

Bea Montoya, Chief Operating Officer at Simply Business, commented: