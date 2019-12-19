Admiral Renews Sponsorship Deal with Wales’ Largest Science Centre

Local employer and Wales’ only FTSE 100 company, Admiral, have signed a new sponsorship deal with Techniquest to support its upcoming ‘After Hours’ events.

Techniquest is renowned for its cool exhibitions, one-of-a-kind planetarium shows and as the go-to place for a family day out. But what if someone told you that you could party there until late, grab a drink from the licenced bar and experience a completely different vibe to your normal Techniquest visit? Well now you can exclusively at After Hours.

After Hours started at Techniquest 8 years ago, and with its string of unusual themes grabbing visitors’ attention, it’s proved increasingly popular with older audiences across South Wales.

Admiral has supported Techniquest’s After Hours for many years through annual sponsorship, with a recent deal a clear example of a continued relationship that has strengthened year-on-year.

Ceri Assiratti, People Services manager at Admiral commented;

“We’re so delighted we are able to support Techniquest again. After Hours are unique events that you won’t find anywhere else in the city. Our staff love these events and I’m glad we’ve been able to support such a wonderful charity over the years.”

The recent sponsorship deal means Techniquest can now offer more After Hours events than ever before. Recent events have included a silent disco and a Creepy Carnival, which saw Cardiff Cabaret Club let loose in the science theatre in a never-before-seen cabaret show. It’s certainly not something visitors would’ve found on a normal day in Techniquest.

Gareth McTiffin, Events Manager at Techniquest said;

“We are always so thankful to Admiral and the support they’ve given us over the years. To have further sponsorship support for Admiral After Hours is truly awesome and allows us to take Techniquest to new levels by extending our offering to adult audiences. If you fancy something different to your usual night out in Cardiff, After Hours is for you!”

The beauty of After Hours is that it’s not just for those interested in science – it’s for anyone who wants to experience something different, in the most unique environments. Get ready for awesome events, that you won’t find anywhere else in Wales.